Kyrgyzstan boosts investment and job creation amid economic growth
Rising investment and job creation, alongside an improved credit rating, point to strengthening macroeconomic stability and growing investor confidence in Kyrgyzstan’s economic trajectory.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy