Kazakhstan aims to further strengthen partnership with Turkish business, PM says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. Kazakhstan is aiming to further develop its partnership with Turkish businesses, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

He made the remarks during a roundtable discussion on cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, held in Astana with the participation of Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz.

“For this, Kazakhstan has all the necessary resources and opportunities. The government, for its part, is ready to provide comprehensive support for new projects,” Bektenov said.

Yılmaz, in turn, highlighted the strong interest of Turkish businesses in the Kazakh market and highly praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to develop its economy and create favorable conditions for investors.

It was noted that Türkiye is among Kazakhstan’s five largest trading partners. More than 5,000 enterprises with Turkish capital are registered in Kazakhstan, reflecting a high level of business confidence in the country’s market. The joint project portfolio includes over 170 initiatives worth approximately $9.5 billion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz held bilateral talks and the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.