President of Kazakhstan urges stronger preventive diplomacy at Antalya Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for stronger preventive diplomacy and improved forecasting of regional and global conflicts at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum during the panel session, “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,” Trend reports.

"We must focus on measures of predicting either regional or global conflicts, and it's about preventing diplomacy. At the same time, we must get together to support the multilateral diplomacy, effective multilateral diplomacy. I'm not just talking about endless conferences, endless meetings, with endless wishful thinking resolutions,” he said.

At the same time, Tokayev noted the need to assess how artificial intelligence will impact the future activities of international organizations, including the United Nations. He stressed that the UN, established 80 years ago, is increasingly viewed by some as outdated and in need of reform, including a reassessment of its Charter.

According to the president, the most important thing is to upgrade the level of efficiency and credibility of the United Nations in the world.