Azerbaijan introduces TRIPP as multimodal corridor connecting key global markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) could become a strategic economic belt connecting Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia, Ziya Mammadov, deputy head of the marketing division at the Marketing and Tariff Policy Department of Azerbaijan Railways (AZR), wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

He noted that TRIPP can be viewed not only as a short-term trade initiative but also as a long-term strategic logistics platform with the potential to transform regional connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and the broader Caspian region.

"By connecting Türkiye, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Azerbaijan, as well as potentially broader markets in the Gulf and Central Asia, the corridor could form a diversified trade route that reduces dependence on a limited number of traditional maritime bottlenecks and congested shipping lanes.

In the coming years, global supply chains will increasingly focus on sustainability, flexibility, and route diversification. “In this context, TRIPP could become an important multimodal network integrating land and sea routes, connecting production centers, consumer markets, energy exporters, and transit hubs in various regions,” the publication states.

Mammadov also highlighted the main long-term advantages of the TRIPP corridor: Türkiye can serve as a gateway to Europe, the Balkan markets, and the Mediterranean; Iraq possesses significant geographical potential as a key land bridge between the Gulf countries and Türkiye; Pakistan provides direct access to South Asia and trade flows in the Arabian Sea; Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar can boost cargo flows through their investment potential, port infrastructure, and industrial demand; Azerbaijan can play a strategic connecting role via the Port of Baku, East–West infrastructure, and links to the Middle Corridor, Central Asia, and the Caspian region; The integration of railways, highways, dry ports, and logistics zones will enable the formation of a more sustainable multimodal system; Diversifying routes will help mitigate risks associated with geopolitical factors and maritime “bottlenecks.”

According to the deputy head, the long-term sustainability of the corridor will hinge on the harmonization of customs systems, competitive transit tariffs, stable cross-border coordination, digital cargo tracking platforms, ongoing investment in infrastructure, and predictable trade policies.

"If implemented effectively, the TRIPP corridor could go beyond a mere transport route and become a strategic economic belt, uniting the capital of the Gulf countries, Türkiye’s industry, Iraq’s transit potential, Azerbaijan’s logistics capabilities, and access to Pakistan’s markets.

In the long term, the most successful corridors will not only move cargo but also facilitate investment flows, promote industrial development, and strengthen regional cooperation," he concluded.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project was named the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.”

Meanwhile, the Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe.