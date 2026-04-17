Georgia’s agricultural sector shows diverse results in 2025
Photo: The press service of the Kazakh Government
Georgia experienced a mixed performance in its agricultural sector in 2025, with significant growth in barley and vegetable production despite declines in wheat and maize.
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