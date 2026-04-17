Azerbaijani Defense Ministry leadership meets personnel serving in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense met with servicemen in the liberated territories, inquired about their welfare and provision, and reviewed the socio-living conditions established in the military unit, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It was reported to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, that all conditions meeting modern standards have been established within the military unit to ensure the high-level organization of service and combat activities of personnel, as well as to enhance the professionalism of servicemen.

The Minister of Defense noted the importance of properly fulfilling the duties assigned to the personnel and enhancing their knowledge and skills. He emphasized that the issues of improving the social and living conditions of military personnel are always in the spotlight of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

In conclusion, the leadership watched the training exercise at military unit's training camp.