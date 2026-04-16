China-Turkmenistan gas cooperation among most stable bilateral ties - Ding Xuexiang

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. Gas cooperation between Turkmenistan and China has become one of the most stable and reliable areas of bilateral relations, said Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Ding Xuexiang, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark during an international scientific and practical conference titled “Turkmenistan - People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Sector.”

“China is ready, together with Turkmenistan, to use the 20th anniversary of the signing of the general gas agreement as an opportunity to further enhance the efficiency of energy cooperation,” he noted.

He said that over the past twenty years, the two sides have consistently adhered to their original goals, steadily advanced cooperation across the entire gas value chain, and created a model of cooperation for countries of the Global South.

“At present, the sides are improving intergovernmental coordination mechanisms, increasing technological investment, developing personnel training, promoting major joint projects, and introducing modern management methods,” Ding Xuexiang said.