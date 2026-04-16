PASHA Bank, State Tax Service roll out digital payment solution for excisable goods

PASHA Bank and the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy have introduced a new digital solution for entrepreneurs as part of their cooperation.

Entrepreneurs can now view product names, quantities, prices, and mandatory marking codes by logging into the PASHA Bank Business mobile app and web platform.

With this new solution, users can manage all operations within the Track and Trace System (TTS) in one place, complete registration directly, and make payments with a single click. The solution streamlines processes and simplifies entrepreneurs’ day-to-day activities.

PASHA Bank continues to expand its digital solutions, offering more flexible and efficient services to its business clients. The Bank provides a wide range of services in investment banking, trade finance, and asset management for corporate, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises.

It should be noted that in 2026, the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed PASHA Bank’s credit rating at “BB-/B” with a “Positive” outlook. The Bank was also named “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine for 2026. In 2024–2025, PASHA Bank received a number of international awards from Euromoney, Global Finance, and Stevie Awards, including becoming the first Azerbaijani bank to win the “Gold Stevie” award in the “Company of the Year” category.