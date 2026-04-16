Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss expanding energy ties in key meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. On April 15, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Rebecca Neff, the Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary in the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, and Sarah Leming, the Country Manager for Europe and Eurasia at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to discuss prospects for deepening energy cooperation, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The meeting highlighted the long-standing successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S. in the energy sector.

In addition, it was noted that the signing in February of this year of the “Charter of Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America” is of historic significance for the development of bilateral relations. In this regard, the broad prospects for cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries were highlighted.

Throughout the talks, it was emphasized that SOCAR and U.S. companies have successful relationships in various areas of the energy sector.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the TRIPP project and existing energy routes along the Middle Corridor from the perspective of regional cooperation, and an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.