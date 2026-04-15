Turkish investments to Kazakhstan exceed $6 billion over 20 years
Photo: Government of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan recorded around $390 million in Turkish investment was attracted to its economy last year, bringing total investment from Türkiye to more than $6 billion over the past 20 years.
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