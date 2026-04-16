Azerbaijani economy hits new highs with foreign investments in 1Q2026
Azerbaijan saw an increase in foreign investments for fixed capital in the first quarter of 2026. The oil and gas sector received the largest share of these investments. Overall, total investments in the country's economic and social sectors grew compared to last year.
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