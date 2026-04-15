Azerbaijan discusses development of oil and gas production capacity with bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan and bp discussed the development of oil and gas production capacity, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“During the meeting with Giovanni Cristofoli, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, we discussed the cooperation priorities, including the development of oil and gas production potential, electrification, and the solar power plant scheduled to be commissioned in 2027,” the publication reads.

bp has been operating in Azerbaijan for 30 years and is the largest foreign investor in the country. Currently, bp operates one of the world’s largest oil fields—Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli—and the equally large Shah Deniz gas field.

“We have built excellent partnerships with the Government of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, and other partners. With 30 years of successful experience in the Caspian region, we are a leading operator capable of safely, reliably, and efficiently delivering world-class projects.”

We will continue to invest in projects that meet international energy standards and bring the most sophisticated and advanced technologies and expertise in the industry to the Caspian region.

“We will use this unique experience and knowledge to successfully implement new projects in this basin—the further development of the ACG field (under the new expanded agreement), SWDS, Shafag-Asiman, and other potential projects,” the statement of bp says.