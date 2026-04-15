Iran stresses ongoing negotiations with U.S. over frozen asset release

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. No final agreement reached in talks between Iran and the U.S. in Islamabad on the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the release of Iran's frozen assets abroad was one of the topics of negotiations between the parties.

Baghaei said that in Iran's opinion, the release of the country's assets is not considered an additional privilege because this property is Iran's right. As in other issues, no final agreement was reached on this issue.

The ministry official added that the participation of the Chairman of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdulnasser Hemmati, in the discussions was also for this reason. Thus, experts conducted consultations during the discussion process and provided accurate information to the discussion team.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.