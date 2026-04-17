PM Kobakhidze highlights Georgia’s economic progress at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Over the past five years, Georgia has had the highest economic growth rate in Europe, the country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum during the panel session, “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,'' Trend reports.

“An average of 9.3% since 2021. We also started this year well: economic growth in January-February stood at 8.4%,” he noted.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the country’s main goal is to maintain peace, ensure stability, and deliver economic progress, while also strengthening connectivity.

“Thanks to this approach, we not only preserve peace within the country, but also contribute to broader peace in our region - the South Caucasus,” he added.