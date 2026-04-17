Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with Algerian counterpart in Istanbul (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with President of the Algerian National People's Assembly Ibrahim Boughali, as part of her working visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meeting exchanged views on relations between the friendly countries and highlighted favorable opportunities for their enhancement. The parties expressed their satisfaction with the current level of political dialogue and noted that the countries demonstrate mutual support and solidarity within the framework of international organizations.

The conversation emphasized that the relations between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Algeria constitute an important aspect of relations between the countries, and pointed out that both mutual visits and meetings at the level of parliament speakers, as well as regular dialogue between MPs, contribute to the further deepening of these relations. In this context, the discussion noted that the activities of friendship groups support the further deepening of these relations.

Gafarova noted that parliaments of the two countries also successfully cooperate in international parliamentary organizations, and there is mutual support between legislative bodies in these organizations. In particular, she expressed views on the further development of relations within the framework of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, which was established at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan and has achieved significant successes in institutional development and strengthening its international reputation under the chairmanship of the Azerbaijani Parliament. She pointed out that the Parliamentary Network has become an important platform for discussing a number of important international issues, as well as for further expanding cooperation between parliaments.

Additionally, the meeting exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.