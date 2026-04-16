Turkmenistan and China enter new phase of gas cooperation — official

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. Turkmenistan and China are entering a new phase of cooperation in the gas sector, said Maksat Babayev, Chairperson of Turkmengaz, highlighting two decades of collaboration with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Trend reports.

Speaking at an international scientific-practical conference titled “Turkmenistan - People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Sector,” Babayev noted that the partnership has resulted in large-scale projects unique in Central Asia.

He pointed to the development of three gas processing plants at the Galkynysh field during the first phase, with a combined capacity of 30 billion cubic meters of commercial gas per year.

“Today these facilities operate stably, meeting both domestic demand and export obligations,” he said.

Babayev also recalled the 2007 production sharing agreement for the Bagtyyarlyk project on the right bank of the Amu Darya, under which $10.7 billion was invested in production infrastructure, including gas processing facilities. He noted that the investments have been fully recovered, while the project enabled comprehensive monetization of resources, including gas condensate extraction and sulfur production.

He further emphasized the human capital dimension, stating that around 8,700 people are employed in the project, more than 90% of whom are Turkmen citizens, alongside training programs including education in Chinese universities.

On financial cooperation, Babayev highlighted that the China Development Bank provided an $8.1 billion loan to support export capacity development, which Turkmenistan fully repaid in June 2021.

“This confirms financial discipline and a responsible approach to obligations,” he said.

He also announced the signing of a contract with CNPC Amu Darya Petroleum Company for the design and development of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh field, with a projected capacity of 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The project will be financed through Turkmenistan’s own resources, as part of a seven-stage development plan aimed at gradually increasing production and ensuring stable exports.

Babayev added that key priorities include advancing the fourth phase of Galkynysh, developing the Bagtyyarlyk project, and modernizing the sector through advanced management and monitoring systems. Chinese companies, including China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Company, continue to play an active role in construction, servicing, and equipment supply.

He concluded that two decades of Turkmen-Chinese cooperation have made a significant contribution to regional energy security and to the economic and technological development of both countries.

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