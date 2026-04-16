Kazakhstan's Senate approves ratification of alliance treaty with Tajikistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (the upper chamber) has reviewed and approved the draft law on the ratification of the Treaty on Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Senate.

Meanwhile, it was emphasized that ratification of the treaty aims to further strengthen political dialogue, enhance cooperation in security, and support the sustainable development of both countries. The agreement outlines expanded collaboration in countering modern security threats and deepening military-technical cooperation.

Special attention is also given to trade and economic cooperation aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of entrepreneurial and other economic activities. This includes support for and mutual protection of investments, as well as the development of direct ties between citizens, enterprises, and other participants in the economic cooperation of the two countries.

A key priority of the document is also the rational and balanced use of Central Asia’s water resources, taking into account the interests of all regional states.

The treaty was signed on August 22, 2024, in Dushanbe. Earlier, on March 11, it was ratified by the lower house of parliament, the Mazhilis.