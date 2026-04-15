AI is reshaping society — But who’s really in control?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Artificial intelligence is no longer a niche field confined to research labs. It has become one of the most powerful forces driving global change—transforming economies, redefining jobs, and raising new political and ethical questions. The central issue now isn’t just what AI can do, but how societies choose to use it—and who ultimately shapes whom.

Not long ago, automation was largely limited to physical labor. Today, AI systems like ChatGPT are handling tasks once thought to be uniquely human: analyzing complex data, generating content, supporting education, and even assisting in decision-making. This shift signals more than technological progress—it marks a deeper restructuring of modern life.

The labor market is already feeling the impact. Automation is replacing certain roles, particularly in manufacturing, logistics, and administrative work. At the same time, new careers are emerging—ranging from machine learning engineers to data analysts and prompt designers. The nature of work itself is evolving.

Experts say this is not the end of human labor, but its transformation. Skills like creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence are becoming more valuable—precisely because they are harder for machines to replicate. Increasingly, success depends on what some call “intellectual intuition”: the ability to make decisions in complex and uncertain situations.

A hybrid workforce is taking shape. Lawyers use AI to review documents more efficiently, doctors rely on it for more accurate diagnoses, and engineers deploy it to optimize systems. The result is greater efficiency—but also a growing demand for higher-level skills.

Education is undergoing a similar shift. AI-powered tools are making personalized learning more accessible, adapting to each student’s pace and needs. Digital tutors can explain difficult concepts, grade assignments, and offer tailored feedback. But these advances come with challenges. If students rely on AI to complete their work, traditional methods of evaluating knowledge may no longer apply.

That is forcing educators to rethink how learning is assessed—moving away from memorization and toward analytical thinking and independent reasoning. In this new environment, teachers are becoming less like lecturers and more like guides, helping students navigate an increasingly complex information landscape.

For countries like Azerbaijan, AI presents both an opportunity and a test. Economically, it offers a path to greater productivity and global competitiveness, while also creating an opening to diversify an economy long dependent on oil and gas. New growth areas include digital technologies, financial technology, agriculture, and logistics.

In the energy sector, AI has the potential to improve efficiency in oil and gas production, reduce costs, and optimize resource management—an important advantage as global energy systems evolve. In agriculture, “smart” technologies can boost yields through data-driven irrigation, soil monitoring, and climate forecasting.

Geography adds another layer of opportunity. Positioned between East and West, Azerbaijan serves as a key transport and logistics hub. AI-driven systems could further streamline trade routes and strengthen its role in international corridors.

At the same time, the expansion of AI is creating new export opportunities—from IT outsourcing to the development of homegrown digital solutions. This is particularly relevant for younger generations entering the workforce with a strong interest in technology.

But AI’s influence extends beyond economics. It is already reshaping politics through tools such as targeted messaging, public opinion analysis, and information management. While these technologies can improve communication between governments and citizens, they also introduce risks—especially around manipulation and misinformation.

Questions of accountability remain unresolved. When an algorithm makes a critical decision, who is responsible—the developer, the user, or the government? At the same time, growing concerns over data privacy highlight the need for clear rules and transparency.

Major technology companies like Google and Microsoft continue to set the pace of innovation. But the concentration of power among a small number of players raises concerns about widening global inequality, as access to advanced technologies remains uneven.

For Azerbaijan, analysts say the response must be proactive. That includes investing in education, supporting startups, building technology clusters, and strengthening digital infrastructure. Without these steps, the country risks falling behind—not as a developer of technology, but as a consumer.

The government has already begun to act. In March 2025, President Ilham Aliyev approved a national AI strategy for 2025–2028, outlining plans to modernize infrastructure, train specialists, and integrate AI into public administration. A follow-up action plan adopted in early 2026 aims to accelerate digital development, supported by a newly established council chaired by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Early indicators suggest momentum is building. According to the Microsoft AI Economy Institute, Azerbaijan recorded the fastest growth in generative AI adoption in its region in late 2025. Usage rose by 1.3 percentage points—outpacing neighboring countries and placing Azerbaijan among the top adopters in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The timing is no coincidence. The increase followed a series of government initiatives designed to expand the country’s digital capabilities.

Still, the broader question remains unresolved. AI is rapidly becoming embedded in everyday life, influencing everything from how people work to how governments operate. But technology alone does not determine the future, direction of AI—and its impact on society—will depend on human choices.