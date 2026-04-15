Kyrgyzstan unveils investment volume in Medimpex medical company
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
The project highlights Kyrgyzstan’s push for import substitution and industrial diversification by scaling domestic, high-tech medical manufacturing with export potential.
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