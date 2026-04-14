Uzbekistan inflation to stay above target in 2026 - IMF says
Uzbekistan’s inflation is expected to remain elevated in the near term before gradually returning to target, as external pressures and domestic policy measures shape the disinflation path.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy