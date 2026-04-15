Nakhchivan surpasses tax revenue targets with strong fiscal performance in 2025
The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic recorded strong revenue performance, with tax and customs collections significantly exceeding planned targets and contributing to positive budget dynamics.
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