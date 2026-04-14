Azerbaijan key to Czech Republic's regional market expansion, Elchin Amirbayov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan can bring benefit to the Czech Republic as a gateway to important regions today, such as the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with Czech media, Trend reports.

“We attach a lot of importance to further deepening this relationship, which is based on friendship, mutual respect, and common interests. Since 2015, our countries have been tied by an agreement on a strategic partnership. Of course, we have traditional fields of cooperation like energy, but we believe that there is still a very important untapped potential in other fields, including industry, agriculture, and tourism. We may have other fields, which are very important for us. The high-level dialogue between the two countries at the highest top level is also proceeding very well,” he said.

He emphasized Azerbaijan’s growing geopolitical and economic role.

“On the one hand, we value relations with the Czech Republic, because of its very important industrial base, technological experience, and its important role as a member of the EU and NATO. On the other hand, Azerbaijan can bring advantage to the Czech Republic as a gateway to regions as important today as the South Caucasus and Central Asia. We are playing a very important role in ensuring European energy security for decades now, and we have also become a pivotal nation in terms of regional connectivity,” Amirbayov said.

He added that if the Czech Republic’s technical know-how is combined with Azerbaijan’s economic and geopolitical position, its infrastructure, and its role in the energy sector, the two countries could achieve significantly more together.