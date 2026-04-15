Azerbaijan tallies funds raised for Nakhchivan under state program in 2025
In 2025, Nakhchivan allocated substantial funds for key development projects. The majority of the budget was directed toward infrastructure and social improvements. Thirty projects are planned to accelerate the region’s economic growth and enhance living standards.
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