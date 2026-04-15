Austria treasures its close co-op with Tajikistan in multilateral platforms (Exclusive)
The growing political and multilateral engagement between Austria, the EU, and Tajikistan is expected to support deeper economic cooperation, including trade, investment, and sustainable development initiatives.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy