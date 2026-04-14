Azerbaijan views U.S. partnership as key for Asia-Europe connectivity – Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijan views its partnership with the U.S. as key to advancing major connectivity projects linking Asia and Europe, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with Czech media, Trend reports.

“This second term of President Trump in the United States as a president has marked a new page in bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. Today, we may say that this relationship has reached its peak in terms of quality and scope,” he said.

According to Amirbayov, the sides signed a charter on strategic partnership covering a wide range of areas.

“It was a charter on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, which covers quite a number of areas. And of course these areas were chosen on the basis of mutual understanding and interest of both sides,” he noted.

He added that the U.S. has also contributed to peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The second element, which makes this relationship also very important, is the positive role that the United States and this administration have played in promoting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Amirbayov said.

Amirbayov stressed that beyond political and peace efforts, the partnership is aimed at shaping new transport routes.

“But it's not only that. It is beyond this factor. It's about creating in the future a new or alternative route of connectivity which will link East Asia with Western Europe through the Caspian Sea and through the South Caucasus,” he noted.

“If we put all this together, that will demonstrate how important this relationship is for Azerbaijan with the United States. We are to continue this positive dynamics,” Amirbayov added.