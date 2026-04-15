Uzbekistan Airways resumes Tashkent-Tel Aviv flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan Airways has resumed regular flights on the Tashkent-Tel Aviv route starting April 14, Trend reports via he Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel.

According to the embassy, flights are operated three times a week - on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, restoring a key air link between the two countries.

Beginning May 3, the airline also plans to expand its schedule by introducing additional Sunday flights on the Tashkent–Samarkand–Tel Aviv route, with return services from Tel Aviv to Tashkent. This step is expected to improve connectivity and offer greater flexibility for passengers, including those traveling via Samarkand.

Uzbekistan Airways had previously suspended flights to Tel Aviv at the end of March amid heightened security concerns in the region, reflecting broader instability affecting international air traffic.

Due to the lack of concrete results between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran on February 28, while Iran, on the same day, began striking Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs. Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.-Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.