Kazakhstan’s exports to Türkiye rise in 2025

Photo: Government of Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, held bilateral talks and co-chaired the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

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