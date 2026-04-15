Kazakhstan’s exports to Türkiye rise in 2025
Photo: Government of Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, held bilateral talks and co-chaired the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.
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