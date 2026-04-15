Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees rise in loans, deposits, and cashless payments in 2025
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic saw an increase in loans directed to the economy in 2025. Consumer loans held the largest share, with significant growth in both business and agricultural loans. Additionally, deposits in banks and cashless payments also showed positive trends during the year.
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