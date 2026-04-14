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Azerbaijan's Central Bank comments on surge in population's debt burden

Economy Materials 14 April 2026 16:42 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank comments on surge in population's debt burden

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The goal is not to reduce household borrowing but to ensure that its growth is built on sound and sustainable foundations, said Shahin Mahmudzade, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, during a press conference on the Financial Stability Report, Trend reports.

He noted that the key principle is for individuals to take on debt only within their repayment capacity.

“The increase in borrowing is partly linked to a low initial base. Additionally, international experience shows that borrowing tends to rise as incomes grow. In this context, the overall increase in borrowing can be considered normal; the main issue is to prevent the growth of risky and vulnerable loans,” he said.

According to him, statistics show a decline in the segment with a high debt burden above 45%.

"Instead, more people are now taking smaller loans, with the number of borrowers rising from 41 people previously to 110 people currently. This shift is considered more sustainable, as it is preferable to have more individuals with smaller, manageable debts rather than a few with large and difficult-to-repay obligations," Mahmudzade added.

The Central Bank stressed that household debt dynamics remain under close monitoring. Despite positive growth in disposable incomes, the share of debt in household disposable income has increased. Compared to the end of last year, the household debt burden-to-disposable income ratio rose by 0.4 percentage points, reaching 18.4%.

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