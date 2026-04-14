Baku hosts inaugural CICA Women’s Council meeting, adopts key advisory document (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The first meeting of the Women's Council of the CICA was held in Baku, and an advisory document was adopted, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the meeting was attended by representatives of the member states.

Opening the meeting with an introductory speech, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Issues, Bahar Muradova, highlighted the importance and goals of the council.

"The conference formed a solid foundation for the establishment of this advisory body, which will be an effective platform for dialogue, exchange of experiences, and preparation of joint decisions. We are confident that these approaches and proposals will be a reliable support for our future activities and will allow us to achieve concrete, real results. This meeting opens a new page in the development of our cooperation.

The initiative to establish the Women's Council within the framework of the priorities of the Azerbaijani Chairmanship on the institutional development of the consultation was put forward at the first stage of the chairmanship and received broad and sincere support from the participating states. As a result of joint efforts and constructive dialogue carried out last year, the relevant regulations were adopted, which opened up new opportunities for deepening cooperation in the field of gender policy," she said.

In his speech, the Secretary General of the CICA, Kairat Sarybay, briefed on the goals of the council. He noted that the role of women should be strengthened in all areas. The Secretary General highly appreciated the initiative of Azerbaijan and thanked Baku for this. Sarybay added that more successful results will be achieved with the chairmanship and initiative of Azerbaijan.

Afterwards, national statements of the representatives of the member states were made, and in the end, the council's advisory document was adopted by vote.