Azerbaijan's banking portfolio soars with impressive growth in 2025
Azerbaijani banks experienced significant growth in 2025, with an 8.9% increase in their commercial portfolios, driven by strong performance across sectors such as transportation, construction, agriculture, and information technology.
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