Kyrgyzstan invests in Gulcha’s road and social infrastructure upgrades
Photo: Press Service of the President of Kyrgyzstan
The investment in Gulcha’s road and public infrastructure reflects Kyrgyzstan’s broader fiscal approach of channeling stabilization funds into regional development projects to enhance urban mobility and local economic activity.
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