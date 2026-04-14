Baku leads key discussions on strengthening Azerbaijan-Russia ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed political, economic, trade, and humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

In addition, the importance of mutual visits and contacts was emphasized in the context of discussing issues on the cooperation agenda.

The parties noted the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the development of bilateral economic relations, discussed the work carried out within this framework, and explored promising areas for future cooperation.

Throughout the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and reviewed prospects for cooperation.