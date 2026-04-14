Digital channels drive bank growth in Turkmenistan - Colvir (Exclusive)
Remote and mobile banking solutions are emerging as key growth drivers in Turkmenistan’s financial sector, supporting customer expansion, fee income, and the broader shift toward digital services, Colvir said.
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