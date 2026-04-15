“Tamiz Shahar” OJSC has migrated its IT systems to the “Government Cloud”

The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718 of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “On measures for the creation of the ‘Government Cloud’ (G-cloud) and the provision of cloud services,” is ongoing.

Within the framework of the decree’s implementation, another state institution — “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC — has migrated its information systems and resources to the “Government Cloud.” The institution has placed its IT systems in the Baku Main Data Center operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC.

“AzInTelecom” has provided the institution with Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) services. As a result, the institution has achieved high availability for its critical systems.

The “Government Cloud” project is being implemented by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. Within the framework of the project, the IT systems of state institutions are fully or partially migrated to the data centers of “AzInTelecom” LLC. As a result of the migration, institutions benefit from lower IT costs, while their information systems are centrally hosted within the country and monitored 24/7.

“AzInTelecom” LLC is the first organization in the South Caucasus region to obtain the “TIER III” certification, which defines international standards for cloud services.