Iran applauds Lebanon ceasefire and calls for Israel’s full withdrawal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Iran welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon and emphasizes the need for the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army from the occupied territories in southern Lebanon, the release of all prisoners, and the return of internally displaced persons to their homes, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baghaei, said in his statement, Trend reports.

Baghaei welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon and stated that the cessation of hostilities is part of the ceasefire agreement reached between Iran and the United States with the mediation of Pakistan.

He noted that Iran, starting with negotiations with various regional and international parties, including during the talks in Islamabad, had emphasized the importance of ensuring a simultaneous ceasefire throughout the region, including Lebanon, and had continued to closely monitor this issue following the Islamabad talks.