Turkmenistan’s Lebap region exceeds budget revenue plan in first quarter of 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 17. Lebap region fulfilled its local budget revenue plan at 113.4% in January-March 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The data was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khojamyrat Geldimyradov during an offsite Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, which reviewed socio-economic development, including that of the Lebap region.

During the reporting period, the expenditure side of the local budget was executed at 98.8%.

At the same time, revenue plans of bank branches operating in the region were fulfilled at 124%.

Within the framework of the National Rural Program, construction continued in the region on 20 social infrastructure facilities, seven water treatment and purification plants, as well as housing and engineering systems, including 4,500 square meters of residential space.

To note, Lebap region remains one of Turkmenistan’s key areas for regional development programs, combining agricultural output with expanding infrastructure and public investment. The National Rural Program focuses on improving living standards through construction of housing, utilities, and social facilities across the country.

The offsite Cabinet meeting was held in Lebap as part of the president’s working visit to the region, where he also inaugurated the Mary-Turkmenabat section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway, linking infrastructure development with regional economic planning.