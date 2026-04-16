Latvian minister of agriculture visits Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Latvian Minister of Agriculture, Latvian co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Armands Krauze, and his delegation visited Azerbaijan's Khankendi city today, a source in the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

The Latvian minister, as well as employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Culture, and the Food Safety Agency, were welcomed by Gasim Ibrahimov, Advisor to the Special Representative of the President in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

The guests were informed that Khankendi, an ancient Azerbaijani land, had been occupied and destroyed for many years, that several years have passed since the liberation of all the occupied territories, and large-scale reconstruction work is underway.

Besides, the guests viewed the construction efforts, Zafar Park, Zafar Square, and Garabagh University. The minister stressed his confidence that Azerbaijan can use the best practices of Latvia and other partner countries in reconstruction and reconstruction work.