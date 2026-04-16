Azerbaijan's Customs Committee comments on imports of Armenian goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. In March of this year, gold roses worth $960 were imported from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said the State Customs Commission in response to the Trend's inquiry.

It is reported that, since, in accordance with paragraph 3.3 of the “Rules for the Publication of Foreign Trade Customs Statistics,” the country of origin of imported goods is considered to be the partner country, the aforementioned gold roses were recorded in foreign trade customs statistics as goods imported from Armenia.