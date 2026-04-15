China’s economy to maintain steady 4.5% expansion through 2027 - OPEC
Photo: lietuvos-bankas
To support liquidity and facilitate fiscal policy, Chinese authorities are expected to utilize reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts as a preferred instrument rather than direct policy rate reductions.
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