Azerbaijan expresses condolences following deadly school attacks in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. We are deeply saddened by the armed attacks that took place yesterday and today at secondary schools in our brotherly country, Türkiye, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X says, Trend reports.

“We extend our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we express our solidarity with the victims of this violence, as well as with the brotherly people and government of Türkiye.

We wish a speedy recovery to the wounded and offer our prayers for patience and strength to the brotherly Turkish people during these difficult days,” the publication reads.

Meanwhile, on April 14-15, a bloody incident occurred at a high school in Şanlıurfa, and today, in another Turkish province, Kahramanmaraş, an armed attack took place at a middle school. The incident occurred at the Ayşe Çalık Middle School in the Onkışubat district.

The armed attack, carried out by an eighth-grade student, left four people dead and 20 injured. The attacker’s father was detained.