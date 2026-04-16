Kazakhstan, German DENA, and GIZ discuss co-op on energy-efficient housing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Kazkenov and representatives of the German Energy Agency (DENA) and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) discussed cooperation in sustainable housing and energy efficiency initiatives, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the implementation of the pilot project FELECITY II, aimed at the thermal modernization of multi-apartment residential buildings. The project is designed to introduce advanced energy-efficient technologies that reduce heat energy consumption, improve living comfort for citizens, and lower environmental impact.

The participants also discussed the progress of ongoing cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and DENA. They reviewed opportunities for launching new joint initiatives in the field of energy-efficient and sustainable construction, including innovative approaches to building renovation and urban infrastructure development.

During the meeting, Kazkenov emphasized the importance of international partnerships in accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies and improving the energy performance of the country’s housing stock.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and expressed readiness to further develop joint projects aimed at modernizing Kazakhstan’s housing and utilities sector.

According to the GIZ, FELICITY II is being implemented across the Eastern Partnership countries (Ukraine and Georgia) as well as in Central Asia (Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan) in 2022-2028. The programme builds on the achievements of the FELICITY I Global Programme, which was carried out in cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

In its second phase, the initiative seeks to reduce existing barriers by supporting low-carbon infrastructure projects in the water and wastewater sector, as well as by improving the energy efficiency of buildings.