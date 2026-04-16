Azerbaijan's trade growth with U.S. hits twofold increase in 1Q2026
Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the U.S. has significantly increased in the first quarter of 2026, with notable growth in exports and imports, while the country's overall foreign trade volume shows a decline.
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