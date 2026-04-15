Azerbaijan unveils medium-term budget plan through 2030
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has unveiled its Medium-Term Budget Framework for 2027-2030, outlining key fiscal policies, expenditure priorities, and forecasts for the state and consolidated budgets.
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