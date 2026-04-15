Azerbaijan and China moot cooperation opportunities in capital markets and payment systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Development prospects for the capital market and payment systems between Azerbaijan and China were discussed, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, the CBA Chairman, Taleh Kazimov, received a delegation led by Chingiz Kanapyanov, a member of the Board of Directors of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC Almaty).

The meeting included an exchange of views on the development prospects for the capital market and payment systems, issues of cooperation with Azerbaijani banks in financing entrepreneurship and business projects, as well as the implementation of joint initiatives within this framework.

According to the CBA, Azerbaijan's direct investments in the Chinese economy hit $9.9 million in 2025, marking a leap of $7.2 million, or 3.6 times, compared to 2024.

These investments accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan’s total outward foreign direct investment (FDI).

In the interim, China allocated $26.89 million towards Azerbaijan's economic landscape, reflecting an increase of $9.3 million or 1.5 times the investment from the preceding year.



The capital inflows from China to Azerbaijan represented a mere 0.4% of the total inward foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan.



In 2024, the aggregate FDI from China to Azerbaijan amounted to $17.6 million, while the reverse flow was recorded at $2.8 million.