Iranian MFA confirms no date set for next round of U.S. talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The date for the next round of talks between the United States and Iran has not yet been set, Esmail Baghaei, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, it is natural for the parties to exchange views on their positions during each round of negotiations. In Islamabad, the parties presented their proposals. A package of proposals from the U.S. and Iran’s unconditional acceptance of it was impossible, and the other side was aware of this.

Baghaei also added that during the talks held in Islamabad regarding the 10 points of Iran’s proposal, the other side raised objections that Iran considered unrealistic. Iran immediately stated its position. The talks primarily concerned the nuclear program.

The official stated that Pakistan is currently the sole mediator in the negotiations between Iran and the United States. Recently, Iran’s foreign minister held telephone talks with his counterparts from Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt. Currently, many countries are engaged in negotiations with Iran and the United States and are using every possible means to reduce tensions.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.