Russian Deputy PM arrives in Azerbaijan on working visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Trend reports citing the website of the Russian government.

“Alexey Overchuk has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit to participate in the events of the 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which will take place on April 16.

Under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, the sides will discuss the progress in implementing the decisions of the 23rd meeting of the commission, held in Astrakhan on August 22, 2025, as well as the implementation of the action plan for the development of key areas of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation. During the meeting, a wide range of issues related to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in bilateral and multilateral formats will be reviewed,” the statement said.