China unveils record gas supply volumes from Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. China and Turkmenistan have built three of the world’s largest transnational gas pipelines, through which more than 460 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas have already been supplied to China, said Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Ding Xuexiang, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark during an international scientific and practical conference titled “Turkmenistan - People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Sector.”

“Gas cooperation continues to deepen, bringing benefits to both countries and their peoples, and forming a positive trend of mutually beneficial development,” he noted.

Ding Xuexiang also highlighted prospects for cooperation in renewable energy.

“China has built the world’s largest renewable energy system and the most complete new energy industrial chain. We are ready to share opportunities of the green transition with all countries. Turkmenistan, in turn, has significant potential in wind and solar energy,” he said.

According to him, Beijing is ready to jointly develop both traditional and green energy in parallel with Ashgabat, strengthening long-term energy partnership.