Azerbaijan, Switzerland hold next round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan and Switzerland have held another round of political consultations, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors,the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

On April 15, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy State Secretary of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Eurasia Division at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Pierre-Yves Fuchs. During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland.

The discussions covered political dialogue, economic and trade relations, as well as cooperation in energy, transport, and other areas of mutual interest. The parties also reviewed their engagement within international organizations and platforms, including Switzerland’s plans in connection with its chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In addition, the sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues, including the post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s peace agenda, ongoing reconstruction efforts, and demining activities.

On the same day, the latest round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Switzerland was held, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev on the Azerbaijani side and Pierre-Yves Fuchs on the Swiss side.

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