Kazakhstan and U.S. discuss cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. Kazakhstan and the United States have discussed the development of cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, Trend reports via the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy.

Deputy Chairmen of the Agency Timur Zhantikin and Asset Makhambetov, along with representatives of sectoral departments of the Agency and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants (KNPP) company, held a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Department of State led by Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Klin.

During the talks, the sides confirmed mutual interest in strengthening bilateral partnership and expanding practical cooperation.

The discussion covered prospects for deeper collaboration, including the exchange of expert knowledge and the development of institutional mechanisms for interaction.

The parties emphasized the importance of coordination amid the transformation of global energy markets and the growing role of sustainable energy sources.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to continue constructive dialogue and further expand cooperation aimed at developing the nuclear sector and strengthening bilateral partnership.